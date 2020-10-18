1/1
Hayward L. Fain Sr.
Hayward L. Fain, Sr, 61, passed away on October 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Walter Sr. and Queen Ester Fain; grandparents, Jack Alexander and Ethel Lou Fain, Mack and Gassie Hinton; brothers, Walter Jr. (Dorothy) Fain, Dwayne Fain, and Donald Fain; sister, Glenda (Charles Sr.) Lester; and brother-in-law, Robert Freeman Sr.; Hayward leaves to cherish his memory, children, Brandie Moore, Hayward Fain Jr., and Ashley Fain; brother, Eddie (Eloise) Fain, TX, Henry (Gail) Fain, Florida, Dennis (Mylan) Fain, Youngstown, Jack Fain Akron; sisters, WillaDean Little, Dayton, Sandra Freeman, Akron and Ethel Taylor, Colorado; sister-in-law, Stephanie Fain; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. with the memorial service immediately following at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
OCT
OCT
24
Memorial service
Wilkinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
