Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hazel Cossey Obituary
Hazel Cossey

Hazel Cossey went home to be with the Lord after a long illness, surrounded by family, on April 1, 2019, at the blessed age of 93.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 495 Wyandot Ave., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
