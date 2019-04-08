Home

Hazel Kurtz, 99, of Hartville, died peacefully April 3, 2019.

She was predeceased by husband, Willis Kurtz and son James. Survived by daughters, Roberta Kurtz, Verona, Wis., Janet (Pete) DeSario, Palm City, Fla., Karen Kurtz (Paul Benedetto), Guelph ON; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Hazel taught 20 years in Springfield Schools and was life-long member of Church of the Brethren. She was dearly loved.

Memorial service planned July 20, details TBA. Memorial contributions to E Nimishillen Church of the Brethren or Agrace Hospice www.agrace.org
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
