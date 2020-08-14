1/1
Hazel L. Rose
Hazel L. Rose passed away on August 11, 2020 after fighting a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Kohl, and her brother, Corby Kohl. She is survived by her husband, Melvin L. Rose; children, Clyde (Sheryl) Kohl, Calvin (Sherry) Jones of Columbus, Ohio; Jennifer (Alex) Painter of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; and Amy Rose of Columbus, Ohio. She had 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Faron Cole at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
