Hazel L. Rose passed away on August 11, 2020 after fighting a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Kohl, and her brother, Corby Kohl. She is survived by her husband, Melvin L. Rose; children, Clyde (Sheryl) Kohl, Calvin (Sherry) Jones of Columbus, Ohio; Jennifer (Alex) Painter of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; and Amy Rose of Columbus, Ohio. She had 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Faron Cole at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com