) Hazel Louise Walsh Grassell, 84, passed away August 20, 2020. She was born in Akron on June 18, 1936 to the late Virgil and Gladys (Sain) Walsh and attended the University of Akron, Hammel Business College, Goodyear GIC and became a licensed cosmetologist in 1956. Hazel worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber for 21 years, retired from the Akron Public Schools with 30 years of service and was Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Park Lane Manor, Inc. She was a member of AACP/OEA and the National Association of Parliamentarians. She was internationally trained in communications (toastmistress) and belonged to the International Association of Certified Professional Secretaries. She was also active in her church in the choir, as a Sunday School teacher and youth leader. Preceded in death by her parents and Dean Grassell, she is survived by her son, Duane (Ruth) and granddaughter, Esther. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 5 to 6 p.m.. Burial will be Wednesday, August 26 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Olmsted Falls. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com