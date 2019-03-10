|
Hazel Robinson
Hazel Robinson, 89, passed away March 2, 2019. She retired from Rockynol Ohio Living, after a long career in nursing. She will always be remembered for helping people, and her love of Hershey Bars.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lillie Robinson; brothers, Andy and Nathaniel Robinson; and her sister, Mable Justice. She is survived by her sisters, Rosemary (Willie) Ward and Lucille Foster; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where Home Going Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Paul Watson will officiate. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to
Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019