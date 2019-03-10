Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Hazel Robinson Obituary
Hazel Robinson

Hazel Robinson, 89, passed away March 2, 2019. She retired from Rockynol Ohio Living, after a long career in nursing. She will always be remembered for helping people, and her love of Hershey Bars.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lillie Robinson; brothers, Andy and Nathaniel Robinson; and her sister, Mable Justice. She is survived by her sisters, Rosemary (Willie) Ward and Lucille Foster; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where Home Going Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Paul Watson will officiate. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to

Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
