Hazel Yvonne Palms went home to be with the Lord on November 13, 2020. She was born on February 11, 1936, in Akron, OH, the youngest child of the late George Albert and Mattie "Hazel" Jones. She worked for Kaufmann's (formerly O'Neill's) and later retired from Essco Aircraft. She played the organ for various churches in and around the Akron area. She enjoyed playing the lottery, watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Browns, and working at the election polls. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David, and George Jones, Jr.; sister, Lucy Ebenezer. She is survived by her sons, Wardell Palms of Toledo and Darrell Palms of Akron; sister, Dolores Reid of Akron; 2 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.