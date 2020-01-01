|
Heather A. Mitchell, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Akron on July 9, 1974 to Barbara (nee Witter) Mitchell of Akron and the late Ralph Mitchell. She was raised and lived in Akron and was a resident of Columbus for the past 9 years. Heather was passionate about education leading to her many years of study, which included: 2001 Degree in History from Baldwin Wallace University; 2012 Degree in Corporate Training & Development from The Ohio State University; 2014 Master Degree in Family & Consumer Sciences-work and family life, workforce development and education; 2016 Graduate Certificate in Gerontology and Aging from The Ohio State University; 2017 Master of Science Degree in Social Administration; Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences, Social Work, Direct Practice-Adult Mental Health from Case Western University. Heather was employed by North Central Mental Health Services as a Social Worker. In addition to her mother, Heather is survived by her sisters, Wendy (Harold) High of Rittman and Alyssa (Michael Lemus-Fletchall) Mitchell of Long Beach, CA; her uncles, Jim Witter of Wewahitchka, FL., Fred (Vicky) Witter of Uniontown; her aunt, Susan (Robert) Witter Dargie of Titusville, FL; her cousins, Kevin, Kristina and Marianne of Titusville, FL.; several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Chaplain Chip Westfall will celebrate Heather's life. Family and friends may visit from 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. The family wishes to thank Cleveland Clinic/Akron General- Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center for their loving, tender kindness shown to Heather and all of us, her family. Given Heather's Passion for education and her love of books, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Altrusa International of Akron, c/o 126 Furnace Run Drive, Akron, Ohio 44307, in Heather's memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020