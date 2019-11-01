|
Heather Lynn Rice (Rogers) Abigail Elizabeth Rice With profound sadness, we share that Heather was unexpectedly taken home due to a fatal crash on October 21, 2019, both she and her daughter Abigail Elizabeth Rice. Her son, Jackson William "Jack" Rice survives. Heather was a child of God, dedicated mother, loyal friend, daughter, sister, niece and a vibrant presence in every room she entered. She had strong beliefs, strong opinions, and she lived out her desire to encourage others in her work as a school counselor. She was fiery, outspoken, and loved to laugh, yet she never shied away from sharing others' pain when they needed her. Born in Cleveland, she grew up in Stow, Ohio, later moving to Spring Lake, North Carolina and most recently Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She goes before her parents, Clinton and VickWie Rogers, her sister, Celeste Konn (Gerry); her brothers, Donald (Katherine) Rogers and Tim (Sabrina) Rogers; she leaves eight nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and countless friends to mourn her passing. There will be a Memorial Service at the Faith Methodist Church in Brimfield, 1235 Tallmadge Rd., Kent, OH 44240 on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 12 p.m. - ? Service at 1 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers are encouraged to Camp Carefree at 275 Carefree Ln, Stokesdale, NC 27357, a camp for children with medical needs and their siblings.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2019