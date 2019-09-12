Home

Heather Dawn Balthis

Heather Dawn Balthis Obituary
Heather Dawn Balthis Heather Dawn Balthis, 36, went home with the Angels on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, surrounded by family and friends. She was a 2005 graduate from Stow-Munroe Falls High School. She was enrolled at Individual Outcomes, LLC. Heather was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pam Cleveland. She is survived by her mother, Tammy (William) Tate; father, Russell Balthis; brother, Russell Balthis III; grandparents, Russell (Carol) Copen and Janet Balthis; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Heather touched the lives of people who knew her through her laughter, love and smile. She will be sadly missed by many. Visitation will be held Monday, September 16 at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service at noon. Interment will take place following the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
