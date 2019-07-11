Heather (Loy) Dibert



Heather (Loy) Dibert, 46, of Akron, and formerly of Alliance, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 3:50 a.m. at the Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland.



Born on April 29, 1973 in Alliance, to Ken and Linda (Bower) Loy, she lived in Alliance for most of her life.



A 1991 graduate of West Branch High School, she also attended Stark State College.



Heather was employed at Trailstar International as a Controller for the past 14 years.



Heather enjoyed making decorative baskets, reading, music, singing, and especially loved spending time with her daughter and sons.



Survivors include her husband, Michael W. Dibert, whom she married on August 15, 2009; three children, Zack Loy of Cincinnati, Kadence Dibert of Alliance and Ian Dibert of Akron; her parents; two brothers, Ken (Heidi) Loy of Louisville and Dusty (Diana) Loy of Massillon; her grandmother, Mildred (Crawford) Bower; several nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death was her grandfather, Archie Bower and her grandparents, Arch and Alleta (Long) Loy.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions are suggested to DMF Foundation, www.deniseflahertyfoundation.org .



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019