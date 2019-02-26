|
Heather L.
Lord-Coffman TOGETHER AGAIN
Heather L. Lord-Coffman, of Rootstown, born to E. Mellanee Lord and the late Raymond E. Lord, passed away at age 48, on February 21, 2019.
Heather was the beloved wife of Brian Coffman. She is survived by her son, Adam B. Conley (Kassandra Schuster); daughter, Amanda Parrotta (Daniel, and children); sister, Michele Kline (Gary Hartman); nephew, Keith Kline (Olivia and children); longtime family friend, Cathy France (Reese and children); the wonderful Coffman Family; and many other amazing family and friends. She also leaves behind her greatly loved dogs, Pinky and Floyd.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a visitation on Wednesday, February 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 28 at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264 following service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019