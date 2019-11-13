|
MUNROE FALLS -- Heidi J. Semivan, 52, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 1, 1966, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph Jr. and Theresa (Conroy) Kistler. Heidi was a 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch and received her bachelor's degree from Youngstown State University. She worked as a teller and customer service representative at Home Savings in Youngstown and Valley Savings in Cuyahoga Falls. Heidi was a member of the ladies auxiliary for the fire department in Austintown. She was an active mentor for breast care patients and was also active in PTA. She enjoyed reading and vacationing. Heidi is survived by her husband, David Semivan, whom she married September 17, 1993; one daughter, Jena (Aaron Hoxworth) Semivan, of Munroe Falls; three brothers, Ralph III (Karen) Kistler, of Austintown, Jeff Kistler, of Stuart, Florida and Chris Kistler, of Austintown; six nephews, Jeffrey, Joe and Josh Kistler, Nick and Jake Swenson, and Drew Semivan; two nieces, Jessica Kistler and Abbey Semivan; numerous brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Ralph Kistler IV. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 11:15 to noon where a funeral service will be held at noon at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Ave. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019