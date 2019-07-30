|
Helen A.
Chimera
THEN AND NOW
Helen A. Chimera (nee Becker) lifted the veil and stepped into the presence of Jesus on July 26, 2019.
Born January 18, 1922, in Brookville, Pennsylvania to John Otto and Theresia Mary Becker, she was the last surviving of their eleven children. Helen grew up in Pennsylvania, graduating from Brookville High School in 1940. An original 'Rosie the Riveter', she lived in Jamestown New York while working at the Gurney Ball Bearing Company (now SKF USA) during World War II as part of the war effort. It was in Jamestown where she met her future husband, Vincent Chimera. Helen moved to Ohio where she married Vincent on December 9, 1944. They lived in Sandusky and Barberton, moving to Akron in the early 1950s.
Preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Vincent, she is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Manson (Don), Carol, and Chris (Karl Ziellenbach); grandchildren, David Manson (Diane), Kristin Manson (Ketan Bakriwala), Scott Manson (Rebecca), and Angela Adam; great-grandchildren, Tyden, Trystyn, and Keira; many nieces and nephews, and dear friends, Michele Lushbaugh and Bob Brindlinger.
She was a member of St. Matthew parish before moving to Cuyahoga Falls. In her youth, she was an accomplished ice and roller skater. Helen loved fencing, archery, and gymnastics and was an active member of the Akron Turner Club in the early 1950s. She loved hiking the Summit County Metro Parks and has a staff full of medals from the Fall Hiking Sprees, the last of which she walked in 2017. Helen was an avid reader and loved to paint ceramics, a hobby she pursued for many years. She delighted in tackling jigsaw puzzles of all sizes. Helen enjoyed cooking and baking, and loved to share her culinary gifts with family and friends. Nothing pleased her more than decorating her home for the holidays and celebrating with her family.
Birthday pizza parties were frequent! Her joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Mass of the Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road in Springfield Township with Reverend Zachary Kawalec presiding. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Haven of Rest, Salvation Army, Summit Metro Parks Foundation, or Catholic Charities.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019