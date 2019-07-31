Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
2425 Myersville Road
Springfield Township, OH
Helen A. Chimera


1922 - 2019
Helen A. Chimera Obituary
Helen A.

Chimera

Helen A. Chimera (nee Becker) lifted the veil and stepped into the presence of Jesus on July, 26, 2019.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Mass of the Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road in Springfield Township with Reverend Zachary Kawalec presiding. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Haven of Rest, Salvation Army, Summit Metro Parks Foundation, or Catholic Charities.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019
