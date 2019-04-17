Home

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Helen Ann Hardie


Helen Ann Hardie

Together Again

Helen Ann (Annie) (Rohr) Hardie, age 76, born May 30, 1942 to Helen M (Lindenberger) and Elmer P. Rohr at their farm on Mudbrook Rd., Jackson Twp., passed away suddenly April 14th, 2019.

Annie lived all her life in Ohio, attended St. Mary's grade school in Massillon, and graduated from Jackson High School in 1960.

Annie enjoyed bowling, selling Tupperware, playing cards, having fun with friends and family. She was Queen of the Red Hat chapter, Ramblin' Roses, and very involved with the Canal Fulton VFW Auxilary.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Howard L. Hardie Sr. whom she married March 17th 1960; her parents; four sisters, Helen and Mary (twins), Rose Slicker, and Geraldine Mathie; seven brothers, Albert, Franklin, Ernie, Elmer, Paul, Joe, and Mart; and three nephews and nieces.

She is survived by her best friend, Slick Forrer; four sons, Jim (Joan), Howie, Jack (Pattie), and Hal (Rachel); eight grandchildren: Crystall, Heather, Jim Jr., Korey, Drouin, Cole, Clay, and Hunter, and seven great grandchildren; brothers, Clete (Barb) Rohr, and Ronald (Mary) Rohr; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 18th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Paquelet & Arnold Lynch Funeral home, Massillon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19th at 10:30 a.m. at Paquelet & Arnold Lynch Funeral Home.

For more information contact Korey Hardie via facebook or at (330) 415-2541.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, 330-833-4839

www.arnoldlynch.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
