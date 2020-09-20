Helen B. Randall, 71, of Tallmadge, passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born in Akron on February 22, 1949 to the late George and Alma Schultz. Helen had a wonderful personality and made friends wherever she went. She devoted herself to her family and will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother. In addition to her parents; Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Randall. She will be dearly missed by her son, Mike Harwell; brothers, George, Randy, and Greg (Wanda) Schultz; many nieces and nephews; many good friends including special friend, Patty and former husband, Jerry Harwell; and her beloved cat, Billy. Per Helen's wishes, her family will celebrate her life privately. If desired, memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Akron Children's Hospital. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
