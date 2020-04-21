|
) Helen Bellack was born on October 13, 1922 to Steven and Angeline (Ristich) Vanchoff in Johnstown, PA. She fell asleep in the Lord on Holy Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 97. Helen was witness to much history in her life. She was among the witnesses and survivors of the Johnstown flood (1936), a riveter in the WWII war effort, and a devoted and loving daughter, mother, baba, and big-baba for so many family members, friends, and acquaintances. Helen was a woman deeply rooted in her Orthodox Faith and, with her late husband, John, a lifelong supporter of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Mogadore, OH. Helen's hand was always there to help in all facets of her life. Many family and friends will especially recall her tireless hours cooking and baking in the church kitchen and her yearly support at St. Nicholas Something Russian Festival. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, John and brother, Paul Vanchoff. She is survived by her son, Theodore (Rita); daughter, Elaine Ramnytz (Gary); and grandchildren, Rachel Griffith, Angela Dadich (Michael), Lara Chandurkar (Rohit), Jonathan Bellack (Angela) and Nicholas Bellack (Alexis). Also surviving are her great grandchildren, Drew, Ethan, Angelina, Jacob and Jade Griffith; Devin and Bryan (fiancee Shaelyn) Canterbury; Sagar and Janhavi Chandurkar, Joshua Bellack and sister Mary Hirschfelt (the late Al), brothers Nick (Vivian) and George (Catherine) Vanchoff. The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the staff at Pebble Creek Health Care Center for their compassionate care for her. Private interment services will be held with immediate family. Memorial services will be held at a future date at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Mogadore, OH. The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260. Christ is risen from the dead, trampling down death by death, and to those in the tombs bestowing life. May her soul rest with the saints and may her memory be eternal!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020