) Helen Bohar-Cook (nee Folota), 93, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Helen was born in Akron on May 10, 1927, to Petru and Rosalia Folota (immigrants from Romania) and retired from the Chardon Rubber Company. She married George Bohar, a WWII veteran who participated in the historic D-Day invasion, on October 17, 1948. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; son, George; son-in-law, Robert Tramunti; brother, Peter Folota; sisters, Anna Folota and Mary Bale; and niece, Jean Bale. She is survived by daughters, Helen (Dennis) Wilmot and Marcia Tramunti; nephews, Jim Bale, PEM Folota, and Ted Bale; niece, Miki (Scott) Powell; cousin, Joe Niamtu; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Helen was a member of Presentation of Our Lord Orthodox Church, the Fellowship of Saints Simeon and Anna and the Stow Senior Group. She knew Jesus was her savior and placed her trust in Him for life. She loved to travel (Hawaii, Romania, various cruises including Alaska, and more). One of her favorite phrases to remember is, "Is it the beginning, the middle, or the end?", mostly but not limited to movies, which she answered on November 4th. But she did also like to say "Noroc!", especially with drink in hand. Helen loved to sunbathe, which she did until after she turned 92. She was known for her big smile and wonderful sense of humor. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at Presentation of Our Lord Orthodox Church, 3365 Ridgewood Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Masks and Social Distancing Required. Very Rev. Dr. Ian G. Pac-Urar officiating. Interment at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, Ohio. Donations may be made to the church. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)