Helen "Nana" Bragg, 85, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on August 8, 2020. A longtime resident of Springfield Township, she was born in Blue Ridge, GA on April 26, 1935. She was a loving mother, grandma and sister, and a friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, trips to the casino, rooting for the Tribe and the Browns, going line dancing, and to fish fry dinners with her brothers. Helen was a warm and caring person who was loved by many. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Marvin; daughter, Michelle Bragg; great-granddaughter, Tameron Page; parents, Carl and Pat Gray; and sisters, Betty Beers and Sue Peerman. Helen is survived by her daughter, Sandy (John) Murray; granddaughters, Crystal (Rocco Ross) Brodzenski and Heather Brodzenski; great-grandchildren, Teagan, Trenton and Morgan; brothers, Howard (Shirley) Gray, Harold (Betty Lou) Gray, Carl (Nancy) Gray, James (Arlene) Gray; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron to follow.