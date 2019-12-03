Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Barberton Seventh-day Adventist Church
471 Jefferson Ave.
Barberton, OH
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Barberton Seventh-day Adventist Church
471 Jefferson Ave.
Barberton, OH
Helen Burza


1924 - 2019
Helen Burza Obituary
Helen Burza, age 95, passed away November 28, 2019. She was born April 24, 1924 in Barberton, Ohio. Helen was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church where she volunteered for 45 years with their Community Services. She was a friend to all with a good sense of humor and a giving person. Helen was determined and a die-hard Cavs fan. Preceded in death by husband, George, and son, George "Bill". Survived by daughter, Pamela (Ralph) Foore; grandchildren, Angela Blinn (Brian Burns) and Brian (Mary) Blinn; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Colin, Lydia and Lannee; and extended family. A memorial service will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Barberton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 471 Jefferson Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until the service at 1:00 at the church. Private interment will take place later at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, OH. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Seventh-day Adventist Community Services, 223 2nd St NW, Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
