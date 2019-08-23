Home

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Burial
Following Services
Hillside Memorial Park
Helen C. Hathaway


1927 - 2019
Helen C. Hathaway Obituary
Helen C. Hathaway Helen C. Hathaway, age 92, passed away on August 19, 2019. She is finally reunited with the love of her life, Eugene. Born in Nicut, West Va. to her parents, Denver and Faye Chenoweth, she had been a teacher for 30 years, retiring in 1989 from the Akron Board of Education. Helen enjoyed working and being in her flower garden. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers. Helen loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by husband, Eugene; sons, Joe and Glenn; grandsons, Jeffrey Hathaway and Christopher Lawson; brothers, Carl and Richard Chenoweth, she is survived by son, Gordon; daughters, Judy Poe, Faye (Ted) Lawson and Pamela Van Lieu; daughters-in-law, Linda and Wendy Hathaway; grandchildren, Joe Hathaway, Sarah Poe, Jamie and Kyle Hathaway, Hannah Young, Timothy Lawson, Jodie Berry, Josh and Cara Hathaway, Marcy and Carl Van Lieu; many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Denver (Millie) Chenoweth, Jimmie Chenoweth; sisters, Kathryn (Calo) Arnold, Sharon (Dan) Smith; and sister-in-law, Emma Lou Chenoweth. Friends and family will be received Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
