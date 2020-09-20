TOGETHER AGAIN Helen Chloe-Delle Tschantz was born December 17, 1927 and passed away quietly September 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Hazel Jones; husband, Paul Tschantz; sisters, Marjorie Lipscomb and Betty Miller. She is survived by daughter, Sally Dwyer/John Slack; son, Richard Tschantz/Walter Jenson; and grandson, Kevin Dwyer. Helen was an active person, always on the go. Member of Eastern Star and Yusef Kahn Caldron where she held high ranking positions. Volunteered as a census taker and voting poll worker. She had experience in department store retailing in sales and management. Member of Akron Woman's City Club and assisted with the Coach House Theater. She volunteered with the operation of the Weathervane Theater Gift Boutique and was part of the Weathervane Puppet Theater. Young at heart. A graduate of Buchtel High School. She was always reading. She loved to shop and bargain hunt. Also collected books, sea shells, clothes and costume jewelry. She was a good swimmer and game player. She will be missed by many friends, nieces, nephews, and associates. Thanks to the services of Brookdale Community Living and Hospice Care. Make any memorials to your favorite charity
in Helen's name. Private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park.