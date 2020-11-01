TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Helen D'Amico, age 75, beloved wife of the late Joseph D'Amico, passed away October 30, 2020. Helen, also known as "Mrs. D" and "The Cookie Lady", is survived by her son, James (Joanie) D'Amico; grandchildren, Jordan and Anthony D'Amico; siblings, Steve Kelleman and Charlotte Serfass. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen (Dunkler) Kelleman; father, John Kelleman; brothers, Johnny Kelleman and Ernie Kelleman; and sister, Betty Vargo. At the wishes of Helen, the family will not be having calling hours or a service. As she always stated, "I came into the world unannounced; I want to go out unannounced." If you would like to honor her memory, you can make a donation to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio or your favorite charity
.