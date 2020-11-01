1/1
Helen D'Amico
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Helen D'Amico, age 75, beloved wife of the late Joseph D'Amico, passed away October 30, 2020. Helen, also known as "Mrs. D" and "The Cookie Lady", is survived by her son, James (Joanie) D'Amico; grandchildren, Jordan and Anthony D'Amico; siblings, Steve Kelleman and Charlotte Serfass. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen (Dunkler) Kelleman; father, John Kelleman; brothers, Johnny Kelleman and Ernie Kelleman; and sister, Betty Vargo. At the wishes of Helen, the family will not be having calling hours or a service. As she always stated, "I came into the world unannounced; I want to go out unannounced." If you would like to honor her memory, you can make a donation to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio or your favorite charity.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved