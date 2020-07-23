Helen D. McConnell, 95 of Port Clinton passed away July 20, 2020, at Providence Care Center. Born in Syracuse, NY, January 30, 1925. Moved to Utica, NY, at age 5 and graduated Utica Free Academy as Vice President of the Class of 1943. Shortly after graduation she met her future husband, Bobby, at a USO dance sponsored by the YWCA. At that time, Bob was attending nearby Hamilton College in the Army Air Corps Pre-Meteorology Program. Helen and Bob were married in Utica three years later at the end of WWII and lived in Akron, Ohio, where Helen helped Bob complete his education. After her third child was in school and all her spare time was being consumed with volunteer activities, Helen started a successful career in selling real estate. In 1968 Bob, Helen and son, James, moved to Port Clinton where she opened Helen McConnell Realty and became active in many civic organizations, usually becoming President. She was the first woman president of the Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce and was voted 2001 Woman of the Year for Port Clinton Business and Professional Women's Club. She was the lead in many Playmaker's Civic Theatre productions. She was in her 70's when she gave her last performance in Grace and Glorie, a two-actor play. Helen served on various committees for United Methodist Church and was the President of the Ottawa County Humane Society when it acquired the Christy Chapel Road property. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Olive and Ralph Kinne; her husband of 73 years, Bob; and sister, Jean Franz. Survivors are her son, Robert (Candace) of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; daughter, Peggy of Port Clinton, Ohio; and son, James (Kristi) of Wilsonville, OR, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Family thanks Commons of Providence Memory Care for their kind service for the past five years. Funeral Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday July 25, 2020 at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton Street, Port Clinton Ohio where visitation will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.. Interment will be at Catawba Island Cemetery. Rev. Warren Brown will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams St., Port Clinton, OH, or Playmaker's Civic Theatre, P.O. Box 149, Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
