Helen Donofrio



Helen Donofrio, 94, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home.



Helen was born February 15, 1925 to Harry and Helen (Turkas) Steciow in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. She was a wonderful wife and mother and loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. Her family was a good example of what a family should be. She was an excellent cook and baker and it was her favorite activity. She also enjoyed gardening and taking care of her home.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2011; daughter, Mary (Jim) McKelvey; siblings, Pete Steciow and Anny Palumbo. She is survived by her children, David (Susan) Donofrio and Helen Hershberger; brother, Steve Steciow; grandchildren, David (Ryan) Donofrio, Vicki (Jim) Petrice, Kathy Ange, Jim (Rickya) McKelvey, Ann (Steve) McCartney, Helen Heggedus; great-grandchildren, Alex, Scott and Morgan Topper, Alexis and Jimmy McKelvey, Breanna and Brooke McCartney and Allyson Moore; and three great-great-grandchildren.



Private services were held at the convenience of the family and burial has taken place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary