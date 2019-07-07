Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Wishart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. Wishart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen E. Wishart Obituary
Helen E. Wishart

Wadsworth--Helen E. Wishart, 96, formerly from Stow, Ohio, passed away on July 4, 2019. Loving mother of Suzanne (Allen) Bolmgren, Margaret (Robert) McCombs, and Cynthia (Richard) Shelly. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Frank Wishart. Helen also leaves behind longtime friends Sharon Graham, Ruth Hummel, and Jan Nuspl. After raising her daughters, Helen proudly embarked on a career as secretary to top producing sales agents at Allstate Insurance Company in Hudson, Ohio. Her family extends their sincere appreciation to the nurses and caregivers at Liberty Residence II in Wadsworth and Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care of Green for their kindness and support during Helen's last few weeks. Private family services. This strong, smart, and funny lady will be missed. Condolences and memories can be shared with Helen's family at the funeral home website.

(330) 825-3633

Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now