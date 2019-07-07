|
Helen E. Wishart
Wadsworth--Helen E. Wishart, 96, formerly from Stow, Ohio, passed away on July 4, 2019. Loving mother of Suzanne (Allen) Bolmgren, Margaret (Robert) McCombs, and Cynthia (Richard) Shelly. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Frank Wishart. Helen also leaves behind longtime friends Sharon Graham, Ruth Hummel, and Jan Nuspl. After raising her daughters, Helen proudly embarked on a career as secretary to top producing sales agents at Allstate Insurance Company in Hudson, Ohio. Her family extends their sincere appreciation to the nurses and caregivers at Liberty Residence II in Wadsworth and Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care of Green for their kindness and support during Helen's last few weeks. Private family services. This strong, smart, and funny lady will be missed. Condolences and memories can be shared with Helen's family at the funeral home website.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019