Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Trisagion service
Redmon Funeral Home Inc. 3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH
Helen Eleni May

Helen Eleni May Obituary
SILVER LAKE -- Helen Eleni May, 84, died January 23, 2020. Born in Agios Germanos, Greece, she was a resident of Silver Lake since 1968 and was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Helen enjoyed Greek cooking and was a "mom" to everyone. "Life is good" and "with God before you" guided her daily life and she emphatically shared her philosophy with all. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Nantza (nee Christidis) Doinidis and siblings, Soteria, Dimitra and Vasilis, she is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joseph; daughter, Nancy (Pat) Messmore; sons, Joseph and Matthew (Kelly) May; grandchildren, Alexander, Amy, Amber, Ally, and Evan. A private funeral service will be held Monday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 South Union Street, Akron, with Rev. Father Jerry Hall officiating. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m., where the Trisagion service will take place at 7 p.m. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peter Maurin Center of Akron, P.O. Box 1105, Hudson 44236. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
