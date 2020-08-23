1/1
Helen Elizabeth Mihalyov
) December 25, 1949 August 19, 2020 Helen "Beth" Mihalyov (Rial) passed away suddenly on August 19, 2020 following her battle with ALS at her home in Cuyahoga Falls. Beth was born in Oil City, PA on December 25, 1949 to the late James Andrew Rial, Sr. and Helen Almeda Rial (Miller). She was a longtime resident of Park Forest, IL. After attending Northern Illinois University she enjoyed many years working in graduate admissions at DePaul and the Chicago School of Psychology and volunteering to assist seniors with taxes. She liked playing solitaire and completing jigsaw puzzles, but she LOVED playing BINGO with her friends most of all. Family was important to Beth, who was always present for her children's and grandchildren's activities. She is survived by her husband, Paul; her sons, Matt (Renee) Mihalyov and Ken (Allison) Mihalyov; grandchildren, Andrew, Alexander, Connor, Brandon, and Parker; siblings, James (Anne) Rial, Kathy Rial, Carol (Jay) Dworkin, Steve (Zen) Rial, Marc (Michelle) Rial, Chris (Rich) Paszko, and Mary (Eric) Arndt; as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours, but the family is planning on having a celebration of life memorial service at a future date (where we will dance the Electric Slide). In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to remember Beth may donate to the ALS Association.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
