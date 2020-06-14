Helen F. Marsh, 97, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born March 5, 1923 to the late Frank and Stephana Serdar. Helen was born in Barberton where she met her husband, Jay upon his return in 1945 from WWII. They were married July 31, 1948 for 40 years before he passed away in 1989. She worked in the office at B&W for many years and was a resident of Coventry Twp. for 30 years. Helen loved talking to and meeting people, working, shopping, Frank Sinatra, Florida, having her hair done and spending time with family. Helen is survived by her children, Pamela J. Long (Rick) and Paul J. Marsh (Dana); three grandchildren, Jessica Bruehler (Brad), Benjamin Long (Wendy), and Eric J. Marsh; three great-grandchildren, Maxwell Long, Samuel Bruehler, and Xane Long; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jay P. Marsh; sister, Gwendolyn Tasker (Jack); Aunt Sophie Kovack; sisters-in-law, Betty Haudenschild (Jack) and Evelyn Denton (Orville) and mother and father-in-law, Elsie and James R. Marsh. Helen was a wonderful mother that truly cherished and always made time for her grandchildren. Special thanks to Beth Chisnell for her love, friendship and care. No services due to Covid-19.