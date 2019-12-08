Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Fisher


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Fisher Obituary
) Fisher TOGETHER AGAIN WADSWORTH -- Helen (Saracki) Fisher, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 30, 2019. She was born on February 9th, 1926 in Buffalo, New York to the late John and Stella Saracki. She married Otis Fisher Jr. in 1946 and together they moved to Akron, Ohio where they raised their children. Helen was an active, caring and nurturing woman well into her 80's. Her thoughtfulness was as well known throughout the community for her apple pies and Christmas cookies! Always one to help a friend or family member in need, Helen had a very strong faith and was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her giving spirit and loving examples of kindness will be treasured this Christmas season and every day thereafter! Helen was preceded in death by husband, Otis; son, Barry Fisher and son in-law, Terry Maxim. She is survived by son, Greg Fisher (Nancy) and daughter, Cindy Maxim; eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Reserve, especially Emily, for all the care they provided to Helen during these past few months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Wadsworth, Ohio on Wednesday, December 11 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve. Mom: You taught us many things in life, most importantly you taught us how to be caring and compassionate, something we live by today. Thank you for everything we've learned from you, you may be gone, but not forgotten. HilliardRospert 330-335-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -