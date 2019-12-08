|
) Fisher TOGETHER AGAIN WADSWORTH -- Helen (Saracki) Fisher, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 30, 2019. She was born on February 9th, 1926 in Buffalo, New York to the late John and Stella Saracki. She married Otis Fisher Jr. in 1946 and together they moved to Akron, Ohio where they raised their children. Helen was an active, caring and nurturing woman well into her 80's. Her thoughtfulness was as well known throughout the community for her apple pies and Christmas cookies! Always one to help a friend or family member in need, Helen had a very strong faith and was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her giving spirit and loving examples of kindness will be treasured this Christmas season and every day thereafter! Helen was preceded in death by husband, Otis; son, Barry Fisher and son in-law, Terry Maxim. She is survived by son, Greg Fisher (Nancy) and daughter, Cindy Maxim; eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Reserve, especially Emily, for all the care they provided to Helen during these past few months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Wadsworth, Ohio on Wednesday, December 11 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve. Mom: You taught us many things in life, most importantly you taught us how to be caring and compassionate, something we live by today. Thank you for everything we've learned from you, you may be gone, but not forgotten. HilliardRospert 330-335-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019