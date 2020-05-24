Helen Francis Morris, 95, born on Oct. 6, 1924, went home to be with The Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Jack Jr. and parents, Charles and Edith Boyd; and also joined in death with special lifetime friend, Robert. Helen is survived by her children, Catherine (Tom), Caretaker Martha, Rona, Cindy, Kim (Tammy) and Stella. Special granddaughter whom she raised, Jacqueline (Karlton Sr.) and special grandson Adam; great grandchildren, Karlton, Kamerin, Erica, and Sarah; along with a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.







