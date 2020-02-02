|
) Helen Gabriel (Shafer) passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, at the age of 90, in her Richfield home. She was predeceased by her husband, John; and son, Steve. She is survived by sons, Jim (Barb) and Jack; daughter in-law, Shelia; grandchildren, Jerome, Amanda, Ann, David, Kate, Hanna and Mary; and 5 great grandchildren. Private services will be held for the family. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020