Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Grace Long

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Grace Long Obituary
Helen Grace Long (Faith )

Helen Grace (Faith) Long, 90, passed away March 29, 2019. She was born in Plumville, Pa. on October 11, 1928 to the late Clarence and Mary Grace (Hoover) Faith. She moved to Akron as a teenager and was a long-time member of the First E.C. Church.

Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George and brothers, Mervin and Wendell Faith, she is survived by her children, Pauline Long, George "Mickey" Jr., and Mary (Earle) Calhoun; grandchildren, Donnie, Brian, Pamela (Rob), Melissa (J) and Kyle (Madison); step-grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) and Jennifer (Peter); 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Beichler; sister-in-law, Corinne Faith; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staffs of Wadsworth Pointe and Compassionate Care Hospice.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday, April 5 at 9 a.m. with Rev. Scott Carr officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations may be made to First E.C. Church, 369. E. Woodsdale Ave., Akron, OH 44301 or Compassionate Care, 300 N. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Akron, OH 44333.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now