Helen Hanson Kirk
1932 - 2020
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Helen Hanson Kirk, 88, passed away November 9, 2020. She was born November 7, 1932 to the late Almond and Alice Hanson. Helen grew up in Geneva, Ohio, graduating from Geneva High School in 1950. She earned her undergraduate, 1954, Masters and PHD, 1957, degrees in Education from Kent State. While at Kent Helen was a member of the Kent State Twin Marching Band playing the saxophone. Helen was proud to be a graduate of Kent and always remained loyal to her University. On December 22, she married George B. Kirk, she and George enjoyed 65 years of marriage all of it spent living in Cuyahoga Falls. Upon graduation Helen began a 34 year career as an Elementary School teacher. While the majority of these years were spent in the Akron Public Schools she also spent time teaching at Maple Heights, Silver Lake and Old Trail School. After her retirement in 1988 Helen enjoyed extensive travel throughout the United States and abroad. In the late 90's Helen and George were able to enjoy winters at their condo in Bokeelia, Florida. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Almond and Alice Hanson. She is survived by her husband, George B. Kirk Jr. of Cuyahoga Falls; sister, Jean Mess of Winter Haven, Florida; children, Nancy Yeager (Jeff Pifer), Richard Kirk (Donelle), Alan Kirk (Tracey), all of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren Aaron Yeager, Sarah Yeager, Boyd Kirk, Marissa Kirk and Natalie Kirk. The family wishes to thank the Nurses and Aides from Summa Hospice for their care over the past 6 months. Special thanks to Lindsay Gatsios who has been helping care for Helen for several years & has become a cherished member of the family. Graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Memorial fund in Helen's name at First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
