|
|
Helen Limburg (Hermann) November 6, 1921 September 7, 2019 Helen Hermann Limburg, almost 98, passed away this weekend after a long full life. Helen always had a smile for everyone and to her, no one was a stranger. Born in Akron, Helen lived through the Depression, graduated from Garfield high school, and waited with her newborn baby for her husband LeRoy Herman to come home from the war. Together they raised five children in Firestone Park while Helen held a full-time job at the post office. Helen loved to travel and to dance and she made the best pierogis in town. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's parish and their Ladies Guild and Prime Timers. She will be missed by all of us who loved her and her ever-optimistic spirit. Helen is survived by her brother, Thomas Kulka, and children Jeanne McBurney (husband, Don McBurney), Jeannette Hermann (husband, Mort Rosenblum), Janice Hermann Carlin (husband, Don Amundson), LeRoy Hermann (wife, Marilyn Hermann) and Joyce Shaffer (husband, Mike Shaffer). Her grandchildren, Meghan McBurney Radigan, Lindsay Hermann, Alex Hermann, Amanda Levering, Kristin Coffman, Theresa Shaffer Wilkinson and Josh Shaffer. Her great grandchildren Joe Radigan, Andrew Radigan, D.J. Madison, Rylan and Quinn Lee Levering, Kiera Wilkinson, Theo Wilkinson, Helen Shaffer and Finn Shaffer. Special thanks and gratitude to Clear Path Hospice, especially Pam, who helped Helen through her final days, and the kind staff at Mulberry Memory Care Center. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Clear Path Hospice, 475 Wolf Ledges Prkwy, Akron Oh 44311. Calling hours are 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Kucko-Anthony Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10 am.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019