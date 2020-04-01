|
|
My Helen, Helen Hunsicker Burbridge, died from cancer March 26, 2020, at 64 years of life. Helen was devoted to her husband, Lindsay, daughter, Gretchen and grandson, Jordan. She was born August 4, 1955 and grew up in Tallmadge, Ohio with her brothers, Larry and Bruce, and her sister, Deb. Helen also loved her Burbridge family of my sisters, Beth, Karen and Holly, my brother, Geoff, and my mom, Olga. (Spouses and children too.) Helen was committed to reading and was a fixture doing so in her chair on our back porch. She was proud she went back to school in her thirties to obtain degrees from Kent State University and Case Western Reserve. Helen was employed by the VA in New Philadelphia and Warren. She was a tireless worker who was helpful and professional for veterans on diet, nutrition and diabetes. She loved to vacation every summer at the beach at Lake Erie with friends including Gina and Marge. There is a star hanging in our front window that had to be lit always when she was at home. In the last six months she and Lindsay were inseparable. Someone asked how it was that they were married for 40 years and Lindsay said it was their growing love, faith and trust in each other. She didn't disagree. Helen would want you, if you can, to help veterans and to help your local food bank. I am missing Helen, the greatest thing that ever happened to me. She said I was the same for her. This from her Lindsay, Lindsay David Burbridge. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Veterans Organization of the donor's Choice or Your Local Food Bank. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020