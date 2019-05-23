|
|
Helen Hunter Look out Dad, Uncle Mike and Uncle Norm and everyone, Mom is on her way!
Helen Hunter, 93, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with a service 11:00 a.m. at Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. Lunch at Akron Eagles 555. Donations may be made to St. Elia Orthodox Church, 64 W. Wilbeth Rd., Akron, OH 44301. Please go to anthonyfh.com to view complete obituary.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 23, 2019