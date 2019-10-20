|
|
Helen I. Justice, 92, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10. Born in Kent she graduated from Kent State High. She has been a resident of Stow and Cuyahoga Falls for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold; sister, Virginia Ruggles; and brother, Hallie Johnson, she is survived by sons, Randy (Kathy), and Lonnie; grandchildren, Kellie (Wes) Kitto; great grandchildren, Katie and Danny; nieces, Hallie (Don) Reardon, and Dottie (Gary) Robinson. Services will be private.Please go to Helen's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019