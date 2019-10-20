Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Helen I. Justice

Helen I. Justice Obituary
Helen I. Justice, 92, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10. Born in Kent she graduated from Kent State High. She has been a resident of Stow and Cuyahoga Falls for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold; sister, Virginia Ruggles; and brother, Hallie Johnson, she is survived by sons, Randy (Kathy), and Lonnie; grandchildren, Kellie (Wes) Kitto; great grandchildren, Katie and Danny; nieces, Hallie (Don) Reardon, and Dottie (Gary) Robinson. Services will be private.Please go to Helen's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
