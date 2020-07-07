1/1
Helen Irene Doyle
1929 - 2020
WADSWORTH - Helen Irene Doyle, 91, of Wadsworth, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born January 8, 1929 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Harold and Grace Truex. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her yard, reading and talking to her friends. She was also a member of the Church of Christ. She worked and retired from Bank One after many years. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Doyle; sister, Evelyn Thomas; grandson, Josh Taylor. She is survived by her son, Dave (JoAnn), daughters, Diane (Randy) Hall, Denise (Paul) Taylor; grandchildren: Kerry Harty, Scott Hall, Andrew Hall, Brittany Bruce, Lisa Mathers, and Lisa Doyle. She also leaves behind several great grandchildren. Private services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. To leave a special message to the family please visit Legacy.com. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.Hilliard-Rospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
