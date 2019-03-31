|
|
Helen J. Krause (Smyth)
Helen J. Krause (nee Smyth), 95, went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019.
Helen was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 11, 1923. In 1945 she moved to California where she married Harland W. Krause. Helen and Harland retired to Wildwood, Texas, where they lived until moving to Green, Ohio, in 2007 to live with their daughter, Linda Krause.
During World War II, Helen worked in a bomb manufacturing plant in Texas. While living in California and raising her family, she was president of the PTA at Pennekamp Elementary School and was president of the Alice Lon (Champagne Lady of the Lawrence Welk Show) fan club.
Helen is survived by her son, Wayne; daughter-in-law, Paula; daughter, Linda and sister-in-law, Theda Krause of Lubbock, Texas.
Private services will take place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019