Helen Tufexis, 92, died May 7th 2019. She was born in 1926, the first of three daughters, to Peter and Josephine Tufexis of Akron's North Hill neighborhood. Helen spent her working years as a nurse, and particularly enjoyed working at Akron City Hospital.



During the cold war Helen served in the Civilian Observer Corps in which she watched for Russian bombers from a tower in downtown Cleveland for the U.S. Air Force. Helen's varied hobbies included embroidery which she took up as a teenager, and continued throughout her life. She also enjoyed eating out, stopping for jamoca almond fudge ice cream, playing mahjong and traveling, and she made it her goal to travel to Europe and all fifty States. During one of her travel excursions she got to dance with Clark Gabel at the Lake Louise resort in Alberta Canada. Helen was well-versed in unique tourist attractions throughout Ohio. She especially enjoyed annual family reunions spent camping at various Ohio state parks, in spite of the mosquitoes, flies, spiders, and skittering noises through the night.



In retirement, Helen enjoyed her friends at Cardinal Retirement Village, her volunteer work for Open M's Summit County Free Clinic, and she was an active member of the Akron Blind Center. Though she had no children of her own, Helen was loved by eight nieces and nephews, and many more great-nieces and nephews. Having inherited her excellent sense of humor from her dad, she loved teasing and being teased, and was a willing victim to her nieces' and nephews' annual April Fools pranks. Helen was a life-long cat lover, with not only numerous pet cats over the years, but also a collection of everything cats, from faucet handles to clocks to light-switch plates, earning her the reputation of living in a veritable cat museum.



A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 1 to 3 at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E Market St., Akron, OH 44305. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Summit County located at 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087.



