) Helen Jane (Bear) Dunn, 98, of Jackson Township, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Gables of Green. Helen was born on December 17, 1921, in Cedarville, IL to Floyd and Hazel (Jackson) Bear. She loved growing up on her family farm in Cedarville and enjoyed nothing more than sharing stories and memories of her time on the farm. She met her husband, the late Dr. Paul. D. Dunn, while he was serving his first church assignment at the Cedarvile Evangelical Congregational Church. They married in 1941 and moved to Ohio where she spent the remainder of her life. She was a faithful Christian supporting Paul's ministries in Findlay, Columbus, and Akron, Ohio, most notably Akron First Evangelical Congregational Church where she remained a member to this day. Through the years, she was a member of the church choir, sang with the Women's Trio, a member of the Missionary Society, a counselor at Camp ECCO, and a member of the Second Milers Sunday School class where she made lifelong friends. After Paul's retirement, they served three years at Manchester Trinity in Manchester, OH. Helen is survived by her children, Joseph (Pamela Schlitt) Dunn and Julie (James) Beltz, both of Jackson Township; sister, Donna (Wayne) Nelson of Appleton, WI; grandsons, Ryan Beltz and Tyler Dunn who she adored. She was a proud grandmother and never missed a time to brag about them. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Edith Messman, Ruth Wagner and infant brother, William Bear. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m. at Akron First Evangelical Congregational Church, 369 E. Woodsdale Avenue, Akron, OH 44301 with Rev. Scott Carr officiating. Burial will be in Cedarville, IL.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020