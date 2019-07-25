Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Beidle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen K. Beidle


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen K. Beidle Obituary
Helen K. Beidle (Antal)

Helen K. Beidle (Antal), 89, of Barberton passed on Thursday, July 24th.

She was born May 26th, 1930. Helen had a love of traveling, flowers, quilting, bingo, gambling, cooking her Hungarian feasts, church and adoring her great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in her death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Paula Joan; seven brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Vargo (Bob); sons, Fred Beidle and Jim Beidle; grandchildren, Jennifer and Matt Sevald and their daughters, Audrey and Evelyn, Julie and Jason Modlik and their sons, James and Joel, Rob Vargo, Amanda and Tim Garber and their son Tyler, Christine and Brian Pfeifler and their daughters, Cora, Eliza and Ruby, Anthony Beidle and his son, Dakota, Bill and Lindsay Vargo and their daughter, Kaylee and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 with Fr. Matt Jordan officiating. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 to 12. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Memorials may be made in her name to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now