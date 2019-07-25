Helen K. Beidle (Antal)



Helen K. Beidle (Antal), 89, of Barberton passed on Thursday, July 24th.



She was born May 26th, 1930. Helen had a love of traveling, flowers, quilting, bingo, gambling, cooking her Hungarian feasts, church and adoring her great-grandchildren.



Helen was preceded in her death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Paula Joan; seven brothers; and two sisters.



She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Vargo (Bob); sons, Fred Beidle and Jim Beidle; grandchildren, Jennifer and Matt Sevald and their daughters, Audrey and Evelyn, Julie and Jason Modlik and their sons, James and Joel, Rob Vargo, Amanda and Tim Garber and their son Tyler, Christine and Brian Pfeifler and their daughters, Cora, Eliza and Ruby, Anthony Beidle and his son, Dakota, Bill and Lindsay Vargo and their daughter, Kaylee and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 with Fr. Matt Jordan officiating. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 to 12. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Memorials may be made in her name to the .