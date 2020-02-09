|
|
Helen K. Cleminshaw, PhD passed away softly at her home in Aurora, Ohio on December 21, 2019. She was 81 years old. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on May 16, 1938, she was preceded in death by her father, Fred A. Kronseder and her mother, Helen W. (Bittner) Kronseder. Her one daughter, Suzanne C. Cleminshaw, a published novelist passed away in November of 2018. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John G. Cleminshaw; her son, John David Cleminshaw and two granddaughters, Nicole and Courtney. In 1960 she earned her bachelor's degree with a double major of psychology and elementary education. Several years later she received both her Masters and Doctorate from Kent State University. In 1981 she was appointed Director of the Center for Family Studies at the University of Akron. She developed numerous programs designed to strengthen family bonds including home based intervention. One of the major contributions she fostered was her Child Life curriculum which trains students to work with seriously ill children and minister to their emotional needs. Helen was a prolific producer of funds acquired through grants. Her listing of awards, presentations and publications is outstanding. In addition to her university work, in 1988 Helen also founded and operated Hudson Psychological Associates. Helen loved to entertain friends and travel with her husband and family. Unfortunately over the last two decades of her life Helen bravely fought several illnesses, including kidney cancer and Parkinson's disease while maintaining a smiling face and ferocity of spirit. She was a delight to her family and all who knew her. Her generosity and compassion were unmatched, and she was a light in this world that will be missed. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made in Helen's name to: Child Life, Akron Children's Hospital, 214 West Bowery Street, Akron, Ohio, 44308. (330) 543-1000. ARRANGEMENTS BY FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, (330-467-4500).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020