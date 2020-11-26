1/1
Helen Kirk, 89, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Akron, Ohio, Helen lived in the area for most of her life. She graduated from North High in 1948, worked at BF Goodrich and belonged to the Christ Child Society. She also worked in real estate for several years. Helen enjoyed spending time with her large family, holding holiday parties, playing bridge, going to the casino, and having weekly dinners with her lifelong friends. Helen was preceded in death by her mother Anna (Popa), her father Lazar (Popa), her sister Mary (Miller), her brother Louis (Popa), and loving husband of 59 years William (Kirk). Helen is survived by her brother John (Popa), her children: Bill, Tom (Sue), Patty (Jerry Gorbach), Susan (Scott Kleinman), Tim (Kelly), Mike (Beth); grandchildren: Anne (Denny), Katie (Chris), Brian (Ashley), Scott, Hilary (Michael), Kaitlin, Kailey, Michael, David (Annie), Megan (Dean), Samantha (Brandon), Nathan and Mitchell; great grandchildren: Finley, Lydia, Collette, Quinn, Calvin, Gracie and Wesley. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving, kind hearted woman. She will be remembered for her strength, sense of humor, caring nature and her love for family and friends. Helen was loved and respected by all who knew her and will be missed by many. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Hilary Church, 2750 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333 and will be live streamed at www.sthilarychurch.org/live. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery next to her husband Bill. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Hilary Church.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
