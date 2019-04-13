|
|
Helen L. Barrett
Helen L Barrett, a Kent resident for the last 52 years, died Wednesday, April 10, after a lengthy battle with COPD.
She was born on November 17,1928 in Marietta to the late Clarence and Dorothy (Wright) Covell. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert, and sister, Marilyn.
Helen is survived by her husband of 60 years, William C. Barrett of Kent; three children, John (Laura) Barrett of Fayetteville, N.C., Beth (Todd) Gordon of Holmesville and Paul (Cassidy) Barrett of San Diego, Calif. There are two grandsons, Chase (Bianca) Gordon of Oregon, Wis., and Cully Gordon of Ada.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.BisslerandSons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 13, 2019