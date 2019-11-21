|
Helen went to be with the Lord November 16, 2019. She was born and raised in Wadsworth, moved to Copley and graduated from Copley High School. It was there she met the love of her life, Raymond Crosier, to whom she was married for 72 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother, homemaker, seamstress and active member of Montrose Zion UMC where she was involved in many activities and was a choir member for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Elizabeth Frase; husband, Raymond; brothers, Oakley, Austin, James, and Raymond; and sisters, Evelyn. She leaves behind son, Ted; daughter, Judy (Nile) Walter; sister, Betty Simo; sister-in-law, Delores Frase; grandchildren, Julie (Rob) Price, Beth (Whit) Baker, David (Tracy) Walter, Matt (Kristi) Crosier, Chris (Tom) Carleton, and Kim (Eric) Goldsmith; great grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Riley, Mackenzie, Alex, Jordan, Madalyn, Jacob, Collin, Lauren, Kaitlyn and Rebecca; great great grandchildren, Charlotte and Owen; and many nieces and nephews. We want to thank Denise and her staff at Legacy Living for their loving care these past three years. Helen's life will be celebrated 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23rd at Montrose Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Liming officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour before the service. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montrose Zion UMC, 565 N. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Akron, OH 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019