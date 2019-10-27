|
|
Helen L. Harrod (Senior), 93, of Copley, Ohio passed away on October 5, 2019. Born May 17, 1926 in New Brighton, PA, she graduated from Massillon High School in 1944. She then graduated from Baldwin Wallace College in 1948 and taught Physical Education at Wauseon School District for seven years. Coach Harrod to some, Coach Mom to many, she began as an assistant track coach at Copley High School in 1979. She then became an assistant to the cross country teams in 1986. Helen was involved with Copley Athletics for over twenty years serving in many capacities, she was inducted as coaching meritorious in the Copley Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Harrod, she is survived by children, Timothy Harrod (Diana), Patricia Brooks (Kevin); grandchildren, Kyle Brooks, Kelli Harrod, and TJ Harrod. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to Copley High Track or Cross Country teams. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019