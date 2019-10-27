Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Interment
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Harrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Harrod


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. Harrod Obituary
Helen L. Harrod (Senior), 93, of Copley, Ohio passed away on October 5, 2019. Born May 17, 1926 in New Brighton, PA, she graduated from Massillon High School in 1944. She then graduated from Baldwin Wallace College in 1948 and taught Physical Education at Wauseon School District for seven years. Coach Harrod to some, Coach Mom to many, she began as an assistant track coach at Copley High School in 1979. She then became an assistant to the cross country teams in 1986. Helen was involved with Copley Athletics for over twenty years serving in many capacities, she was inducted as coaching meritorious in the Copley Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Harrod, she is survived by children, Timothy Harrod (Diana), Patricia Brooks (Kevin); grandchildren, Kyle Brooks, Kelli Harrod, and TJ Harrod. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to Copley High Track or Cross Country teams. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now