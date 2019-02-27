Helen L. Mathia



THEN AND NOW



Helen L. Mathia, 97, of Suffield, passed away on February 24, 2019. Helen was born on December 12, 1921 in Haniska, Czechoslovakia to the late Jan and Anna Lenhardt.



Helen came to the United States at the age of 17 and began work as a housekeeper. She spent five years in night school learning English and gained her U.S. citizenship on April 27, 1944. On December 30th of that same year, she married Vincent Mathia Jr. They remained happily married for 56 years, until his death in 2001.



Helen's first priority was always her family. She showed her love through her cooking, baking, and hosting of family gatherings. She loved to attend picnics and dances where she could polka and waltz all night. She had a green thumb and could coax any plant back to life. She called the flowers in her yard her "children" and fussed over them constantly. A picture of her flower beds once graced the front page of the local paper.



Helen and her million dollar smile will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by ten younger siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Linda Anderson of Brimfield and John Mathia of Cambridge; sister, Mana Lenhardt of Slovakia; grandchildren, Marcy (Daniel) Adkins of Newcomerstown and Sean (Becky) Mathia of Lore City; great-grandchildren, Marissa and Joey; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends including special nephews, Mike Mathia Jr. of Suffield, Vincent Mathia III of Fresno, Calif., Slavo Lenhardt of Slovakia and special niece, Margie Mathia Barr (John Lauersdorf) of Gainesville, Fla.



The family gives special thanks to the entire staff of Altercare of Hartville, the entire staff at Absolute Hospice of N. Canton, caregiver Jane Hudkins of Green, and roommate Kathleen Landon of Altercare of Hartville for their kindness and loving support in the care of our beloved Mom.



Per Helen's wishes, there will be no public services. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary